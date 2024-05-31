Japan’s construction industry faced a substantial downturn in April 2024, with new data revealing a 26.4% drop in construction orders when compared to the same month last year. This decrease follows the previously reported 31.4% fall in March 2024, highlighting persistent challenges in the sector.Supplied by Japan’s Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport, and Tourism, the data released on May 31, 2024, marks a significant concern for policymakers and stakeholders in Japan’s economy. The year-over-year comparison shows that even though April’s decline is slightly less severe than March’s, both figures signal ongoing issues potentially rooted in broader economic factors or shifting market demands.The construction sector, a crucial barometer of economic health, now faces a critical juncture. Industry analysts and government officials alike will need to scrutinize the underlying causes of these declines to devise effective strategies aimed at stabilization and recovery in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com