Japan’s National Core CPI for March 2024 has been updated, indicating a slight decrease from the previous month. In February 2024, the indicator stood at 2.8%, but in March 2024, it decreased to 2.6%. The Core CPI measures the changes in the price of goods and services, excluding fresh food, providing insight into inflation trends. This data is crucial for policymakers and economists to assess the country’s economic health and adjust monetary policies accordingly. The Year-over-Year comparison reveals that despite the slight decrease from the previous month, there has been an overall increase compared to March of the previous year. The update on Japan’s Core CPI was released on 18 April 2024, shedding light on the country’s economic performance in the recent period.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com