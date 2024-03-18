In a significant development, Japan’s core machinery orders for January 2024 have plummeted by 10.9%, marking a stark contrast to the -0.7% recorded in December 2023. The data, released on 17th March 2024, highlights a worrisome trend in the country’s industrial sector. The year-over-year comparison underscores the magnitude of the decline, signaling a challenging economic landscape for Japan’s manufacturing and machinery industries. This sharp decrease in core machinery orders points towards potential economic headwinds that Japan may be facing in the coming months, necessitating close monitoring of the situation by investors and policymakers alike.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com