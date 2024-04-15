In February 2024, Japan’s core machinery orders experienced a notable surge, increasing by 9.4% compared to the previous month. This significant rise came after a decline of 1.7% in January 2024. The latest data, updated on 14 April 2024, indicates a positive trend in the country’s industrial sector.Core machinery orders are a key indicator of future business investment, and this sharp increase suggests growing confidence in Japan’s economy. The month-over-month comparison highlights the strong momentum gained in February, showing a clear improvement in investment activities within the country. The current indicator reaching 7.7% signifies a robust recovery and potential expansion in Japan’s manufacturing and production sectors, positioning the country for further economic growth and development.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com