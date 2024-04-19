The latest data release shows that Japan’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) saw a slight increase of 0.3% on a non-seasonally adjusted basis in March 2024. This rise comes after the CPI remained unchanged at 0% in February 2024. The comparison, which is month-over-month, reveals this incremental growth in consumer prices. The updated information, released on 18th April 2024, indicates a small but notable uptick in inflation levels in Japan. This development will be closely monitored by economists and policymakers to assess its impact on the overall economic landscape of the country.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com