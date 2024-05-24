Japan’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) saw a modest rise in April 2024, increasing to 0.4% from the previous month’s 0.3%, according to data updated on May 23, 2024. The non-seasonally adjusted CPI marks a progression in the inflation rate on a month-over-month basis, suggesting a subtle upward pressure on prices in the Japanese economy.In March 2024, the CPI had recorded a 0.3% increase compared to February. This latest 0.1 percentage point increase in April demonstrates a continuing but slow growth in consumer prices. The change in this key economic indicator underscores the gradual shift in the country’s inflationary trend amid ongoing economic conditions.Economic analysts will closely monitor this trend, as sustained increases in CPI can influence monetary policy decisions from the Bank of Japan and impact various sectors of the economy. The updated figures are essential for businesses, policymakers, and investors looking to understand the trajectory of Japan’s economic environment.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com