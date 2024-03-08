Japan’s current account non-seasonally adjusted (n.s.a.) data for January 2024 has shown a significant drop compared to the previous month. The indicator decreased from 0.744 trillion yen in December 2023 to 0.438 trillion yen in January 2024. This marks a notable decline in the country’s current account balance within just a month.The latest figures, updated on 7th March 2024, indicate a considerable change in Japan’s current account position. The decrease in the current account balance could impact the country’s overall economic performance and international trade dynamics. Analysts will be closely observing future data releases to assess the implications of this sharp decline and its potential ramifications on Japan’s economic outlook.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com