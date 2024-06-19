Japan has reported a remarkable increase in its export growth, which surged to 13.5% in May 2024, as per the latest data updated on June 18, 2024. This represents a notable improvement from April 2024, where the growth rate was recorded at 8.3%.The year-over-year comparison indicates a significant boost in Japan’s trade activities. The 13.5% rise in May points to a more than five percentage point increase from the previous month, reflecting a growing demand for Japanese goods abroad.Experts attribute this surge to a variety of factors, including a recovering global economy and possibly favorable trade conditions that have enhanced Japan’s export numbers. This robust performance suggests a positive outlook for Japan’s economy, potentially spurring further growth and investment in the months to follow.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com