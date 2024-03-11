Japan’s latest economic data reveals a significant increase in GDP Capital Expenditure during the fourth quarter of 2023. The indicator, which had previously been at -0.1%, experienced a remarkable upturn to reach 2%. The comparison between the current quarter and the previous one shows a strong quarter-over-quarter growth trend. This news comes as a positive development for Japan’s economy and aligns with efforts to boost investment and spur economic growth. The data, updated on March 10, 2024, indicates a promising trajectory for the country’s financial landscape, reflecting potential opportunities for investors and businesses in the region. The surge in capital expenditure bodes well for Japan’s economic outlook and underscores the resilience of its financial markets.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com