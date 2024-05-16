Japan’s economic landscape took a downturn in the first quarter of 2024 as the country’s GDP external demand fell by 0.3%, according to data updated on May 15, 2024. This marks a significant shift from the growth seen in the previous quarter, which had reported a marginal increase of 0.2% in the fourth quarter of 2023. The quarter-over-quarter comparison highlights growing economic strains as external demand, a critical component of Japan’s GDP, has moved into negative territory.This negative trend is a stark indicator of the challenges that Japan’s economy is currently facing, especially in its trade and investment sectors. External demand usually reflects international trade and foreign investment flows, and a drop can signal reduced global demand for Japanese goods and services.With this contraction, economic analysts are concerned about potential downstream effects on employment and domestic market stability. The government and economic planners are closely monitoring the situation to implement measures aimed at stabilizing the financial landscape and stimulating growth.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com