Japan's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) External Demand indicator remained steady in the fourth quarter of 2023, according to data updated on 10 March 2024. The indicator, which compares the change in the current quarter to the previous quarter, stopped at 0.2%, the same as in the previous quarter.This data indicates that Japan's external demand, which measures the demand for Japanese goods and services from abroad, has shown stability in the last quarter of 2023. Despite external economic factors and global uncertainties, Japan's GDP External Demand has maintained its momentum. Observers note that this stability could provide a solid foundation for Japan's economic growth in the coming quarters, as it navigates through fluctuating international trade dynamics.