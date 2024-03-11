In the latest economic update, Japan’s GDP Price Index for the fourth quarter of 2023 has shown a slight increase, reaching 3.9%. This uptick comes after the previous indicator had stopped at 3.8% in the same period, indicating a positive growth trend in the country’s economic landscape. The data, which was updated on 10th March 2024, reflects a year-over-year comparison, highlighting the resilience and stability of Japan’s economy despite global economic challenges. This increase in the GDP Price Index is a promising sign for Japan as it continues to navigate through evolving market conditions and maintain its position as a key player in the world economy.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com