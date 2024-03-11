Japan’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) has shown positive growth in the fourth quarter of 2023, rebounding from a previous indicator of -0.1% to a current indicator of 0.1%. The data, recently updated on 10 March 2024, indicates a turnaround in the country’s economic performance. The comparison, done on a Quarter-over-Quarter basis, reveals an improvement in economic conditions as the current quarter outperformed the previous quarter. This increase in GDP reflects positive economic momentum and signals potential recovery in Japan’s economy. As global economic indicators continue to fluctuate, Japan’s GDP growth offers a glimmer of hope for the country’s financial outlook.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com