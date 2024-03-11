In a surprising turn of events, Japan’s GDP for the fourth quarter of 2023 has shown an unexpected increase. The previous GDP indicator had registered a sharp decline of -2.9% in the same period of the previous year, but the latest data reveals a positive growth of 0.4%. This significant turnaround has caught many analysts off guard, pointing towards potential economic resilience and recovery in the nation.The updated data, released on March 10, 2024, signifies a 3.3% rise in Japan’s GDP year-over-year for the fourth quarter of 2023. This unexpected surge is a welcome sign for the country’s economic outlook and may indicate a promising trajectory in the face of previous challenges. As Japan continues to navigate through global economic shifts, this positive GDP growth could potentially mark a turning point in its economic landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com