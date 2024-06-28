TOKYO, June 28, 2024 — Japan’s housing market has witnessed a dramatic shift in the course of just one month. According to the latest data, housing starts in May 2024 dropped by 5.3% year-over-year, a stark contrast to the 13.9% increase reported in April 2024. This 19.2% swing raises concerns about the stability of Japan’s housing sector.The sharp decline in May follows an unexpected surge in April, where housing starts had reached impressive annual growth. Market analysts are now closely monitoring the data, released on June 28, 2024, to understand the underlying causes of this volatility. Factors such as changes in government policy, economic uncertainty, and shifts in consumer confidence might all be contributing to the current slowdown.The housing market is a critical component of the Japanese economy, and such significant fluctuations could have far-reaching implications. Investors and policymakers alike will be looking for signs of stabilization in the coming months, as they work to navigate through these unpredictable changes in housing demand.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com