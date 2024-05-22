In a significant turnaround, Japan’s imports surged by an impressive 8.3% in April 2024, following a marked decline of -4.9% in March of the same year. This drastic shift is reported based on the latest data updated on May 21, 2024.The latest figures reveal an economic rebound for the country as imports have markedly increased on a year-over-year comparison. In March, Japan faced a downturn, with imports falling by nearly 5% compared to the same month the previous year. However, April’s data tells a rather different story, marking a robust growth of 8.3% in imports over April 2023.The latest statistics are a promising sign of Japan’s economic resilience and potential recovery following earlier setbacks. Analysts are closely monitoring these developments, speculating on the possible factors behind the dramatic change and its implications for Japan’s trade and broader economic health.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com