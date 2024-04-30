Japan’s industrial production showed exceptional growth in May 2023, with a significant jump to 4.4% from the previous month, where it had registered at 3.3% in April 2024. The latest data update on 29th April 2024 revealed this promising development in the country’s industrial sector.The month-over-month comparison reflects a remarkable increase in production levels, highlighting the positive momentum in Japan’s economy. The sudden surge in industrial production is likely to have a notable impact on the country’s overall economic performance. With such robust growth, Japan is positioning itself as a key player in the global industrial landscape, driving optimism for the future of its economic prospects.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com