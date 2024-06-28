Japan’s industrial production saw a dramatic shift in June 2024, with the indicator plummeting to -4.8% from a robust 6.9% growth recorded in May 2024. This significant reversal, updated on June 27, 2024, highlights a turbulent period for the country’s manufacturing sector.The previous month’s high mark of 6.9% represented a strong recovery phase, but the latest data reveals a steep decline, indicating renewed challenges for the Japanese economy. The month-over-month comparison underscores the volatility within the industry, as the surge in May has been followed by an abrupt contraction.This latest development not only raises concerns among economic analysts but also poses critical questions about the factors contributing to such a rapid downturn. Market observers are keenly awaiting further insights and measures from Japanese economic policymakers to understand and potentially counter this unexpected slump in industrial activity.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com