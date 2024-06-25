In a concerning development for the Japanese economy, the Leading Index has decreased to -0.8% as of June 25, 2024. This follows a previous decline of -0.1% recorded in April 2024. The month-over-month comparison indicates a continuing negative trend and raises questions about Japan’s near-term economic outlook.The Leading Index, which is designed to forecast future economic performance, has now shown two consecutive months of decline. The slight decrease of -0.1% in April foreshadowed this more significant drop in June, hinting at potential underlying weaknesses within the economy.As economists analyze the factors contributing to this downturn, market observers and businesses alike are likely to brace for possible policy responses from the government and financial institutions aimed at staving off further economic decline. The current data underscores the urgent need for measures to stimulate growth and instill confidence in Japan’s economic health.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com