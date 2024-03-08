Japan’s leading economic indicator took a downturn in January 2024, as the latest data reveals a decrease of -0.6%. This marks a notable decline from the previous indicator level of 1.8%. The month-over-month comparison highlights the current slip in the economic outlook. The data was updated on 8th March 2024, shedding light on the recent economic performance in Japan. As global markets closely monitor the shifts happening in the Japanese economy, experts will be observing to see how this negative trend in the Leading Index may impact broader economic indicators in the country and beyond.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com