On Monday, new data released by the Cabinet Office indicated that Japan’s leading index, a predictive measure of future economic activity, experienced a greater decline in January than was initially predicted. The index reduced to 109.5, down from a revised score of 109.9 in the previous month, contrary to the preliminary report’s reading of 109.9 for January.Similarly, the coincident index, which measures the present economic situation, fell to 112.1 from 115.9, a drop from the flash score of 110.2. Furthermore, the lagging index, which reflects past performance, weakened to 106.0 in January from its prior month’s score of 107.6.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com