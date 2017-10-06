Japan's Leading Index Rises Less Than Forecast

Japan’s leading index improved to the highest level seen since early 2014 in August, preliminary data from the Cabinet Office revealed Friday.

The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 106.8 in August from 105.2 in the previous month.

This was the highest reading since February 2014, when the reading was 108.0. The expected score was 107.1.

Likewise, the coincident index that reflects the current economic activity, climbed to 117.6 from 115.7 a month ago.

The score was slightly above the consensus of 117.5. The reading was the highest since October 2007.

At the same time, the lagging index came in at 116.5, up from 116.0 in July.

