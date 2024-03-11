Japan’s M3 Money Supply increased to 2140.3 billion in February 2024, up from 2134.9 billion in January 2024. This data was recently updated on 10 March 2024. The M3 Money Supply is a key indicator used to measure the total amount of money circulating in an economy, including cash, checking deposits, and liquid assets. The rise in Japan’s M3 Money Supply suggests an increase in liquidity within the economy, which can have implications for inflation, interest rates, and overall economic activity. Analysts will be monitoring this trend closely as they assess the country’s economic outlook in the coming months.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com