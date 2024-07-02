In June 2024, Japan witnessed a slowdown in the growth of its monetary base, which reached 0.6%, down from 0.9% in May 2024. This data, updated on July 1, 2024, reflects a continuing trend of deceleration in the country’s monetary expansion efforts.The monetary base, a critical indicator of the total amount of currency and reserves in the banking system, is essential for understanding the broader economic health. Comparing the data on a year-over-year basis, the growth rate for June 2024 shows a more moderated pace compared to the previous month.This latest figure suggests a careful balancing act by policymakers as they navigate through unprecedented global economic challenges. The implications of this trend could potentially influence Japan’s financial markets and economic outlook in the coming months, demanding close scrutiny by investors and analysts alike.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com