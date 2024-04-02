The latest data from Japan’s monetary base for March 2024 indicates a decrease in the indicator compared to the same period last year. The monetary base reached 1.6%, down from 2.1% in February 2024, according to information released on April 1, 2024. The comparison period, year-over-year, highlights the change in the monetary base for March compared to the same month a year ago.The decrease in Japan’s monetary base could have implications for the country’s economic policies and financial stability moving forward. Analysts will be closely monitoring how this change may impact the broader economy and the effectiveness of monetary measures in Japan. With global economic uncertainty prevailing, any shifts in key indicators like the monetary base can have significant implications for investors and policymakers alike.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com