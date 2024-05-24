Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Core, which excludes the volatile prices of fresh food, has marked a decline for April 2024, according to the latest data updated on May 23, 2024. The core CPI stopped and reached 2.2%, a noticeable slide from the previous month’s figure of 2.6% in March 2024.This year-over-year comparison indicates a slowdown in inflationary pressure in the Japanese economy, signaling potential easing of cost-push factors. With April’s core CPI reflecting lower figures compared to the same period last year, policymakers and market analysts will be closely monitoring these changes to assess their implications for monetary policy and economic stability.The dropping CPI values could imply that the recent measures taken by the Japanese government and the Bank of Japan to control inflation might be starting to take effect, or it might reflect changes in domestic or global economic conditions. In either case, the economic landscape in Japan is showing signs of shifting dynamics with inflation adjustments. Stay tuned for further updates and analyses on this developing economic indicator.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com