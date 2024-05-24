The National Consumer Price Index (CPI) in Japan has held steady at 0.2% for the second month in a row, according to the latest data updated on May 23, 2024. This figure, which tracks the month-over-month changes in the cost of a basket of consumer goods and services, shows a comparison with the previous month’s indicator, which also stood at 0.2%.This consistency suggests a period of stable consumer pricing, although it remains to be seen how this will impact broader economic policies or individual consumer behavior. The previous month’s 0.2% CPI change compared to the month before it indicates a similar pattern, pointing towards a continuation of existing economic conditions rather than a significant fluctuation.Economists and market analysts are likely to monitor upcoming data closely, considering broader global economic conditions and internal policy adjustments to predict future trends in Japan’s consumer price index and overall economic health.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com