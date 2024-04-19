Japan’s latest data on the National Consumer Price Index (CPI) shows a small increase of 0.2%. The previous indicator had remained unchanged at 0%. The comparison period for the data is month-over-month, with the update reported on 18 April 2024. The National CPI is a key economic indicator that measures the average change over time in the prices paid by urban consumers for a market basket of consumer goods and services. This slight uptick in the CPI could indicate a mild inflationary pressure in the Japanese economy, which policymakers will continue to monitor closely for any potential impact on monetary policy and consumer spending trends.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com