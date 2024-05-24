Tokyo, 23 May 2024 — Japan’s National Consumer Price Index (CPI) experienced a slight dip in April, falling to 2.5% on a Year-over-Year (YoY) basis compared to the previous month’s figure of 2.7%. The latest data, updated on 23 May 2024, signals a moderating inflation rate as the country continues to navigate its economic landscape.In March 2024, Japan’s CPI had reached 2.7%, marking a significant year-on-year increase during that period. However, the April CPI data reflects a deceleration in the price growth rate, possibly indicating easing inflationary pressures. This trend could have various implications for Japan’s monetary policy and economic outlook moving forward.Market analysts and economists will be closely monitoring these CPI changes, looking for signals in consumer spending habits, supply chain factors, and potential adjustments from the Bank of Japan. As Japan aims to strike a balance between sustaining economic growth and controlling inflation, these monthly CPI updates will remain a critical measure for stakeholders and policymakers alike.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com