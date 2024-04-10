In the latest economic update from Japan, the Producer Price Index (PPI) for the month of March 2024 remained the same as the previous month, standing at 0.2%. This data represents a Month-over-Month comparison and was reported on April 9, 2024. The previous indicator in February 2024 was also at 0.2%.The Producer Price Index is a key economic indicator that measures the average changes in prices received by domestic producers for their output. This stability in the PPI indicates steady pricing in the production sector, which can have implications for inflation and overall economic performance. Investors and analysts will continue to monitor these indicators closely to gauge the health of Japan’s economy and its potential impact on global markets.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com