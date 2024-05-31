Japan’s retail sales growth has seen a marked deceleration in April 2024, according to data updated on May 30, 2024. Year-over-year, large-scale retail sales increased by only 3.0% compared to the same month last year. This is a significant drop from the 7.0% YoY growth observed in March 2024.The decline in retail sales growth indicates a potential cooling of consumer spending, which could be reflective of broader economic challenges. The sharp reduction from March to April suggests that economic momentum may be faltering, prompting concerns among policymakers and market analysts about the sustainability of Japan’s economic recovery post-pandemic.Further examination into the sector-specific performance and consumer behavior will be crucial to understanding the underlying factors contributing to this slowdown. Investors and stakeholders will be closely watching upcoming economic indicators to gauge future trends in Japan’s retail landscape.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com