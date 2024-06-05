The latest data from au Jibun Bank reveals a cooling down in Japan’s services sector growth, with the Services PMI dropping to 52.5 in May 2024 from 53.6 in the previous month. The fresh figures, updated on June 5, 2024, indicate a deceleration in the expansion pace, although the sector remains in growth territory.Despite the slowdown, any PMI reading above 50 still signals expansion, pointing to continued albeit more tempered growth in the services industry. Analysts suggest that a range of factors, including fluctuating consumer demand and external economic pressures, may have contributed to the dip.This decrease might prompt policymakers to reexamine current economic strategies to sustain growth and strengthen resilience in Japan’s service sector, which plays a pivotal role in the nation’s economy. Market participants and industry stakeholders will be closely monitoring subsequent PMI releases to gauge the health and momentum of Japan’s service-oriented businesses.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com