Japan's Tertiary Industry Activity Index has taken a significant downturn in April 2024, dropping to -9.50, a notable contrast to the 12.70 achieved in March 2024. This alarming decrease marks a substantial shift in the country's service sector performance within just a month.The data, released on 14 June 2024, reflects the stark change in the health of Japan's tertiary industry, which includes services such as retail, transportation, and banking. The previous index, calculated for March 2024, demonstrated robust activity with a positive figure of 12.70. However, the latest index shows a dramatic decline to -9.50, indicating potential challenges facing the sector.The downturn could influence economic policy and business strategies as stakeholders analyze the causes behind such a significant plummet. Continued monitoring of the sector's performance will be crucial for understanding the broader economic impact and formulating appropriate responses to support recovery.