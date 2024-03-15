Japan’s Tertiary Industry Activity Index took a sharp dive in January 2024, dropping to -10 from the previous reading of 6.8 in December 2023. The unexpected decline in the index, which measures the performance of the service sector in Japan, indicates a significant slowdown in economic activity. The latest data update on 15th March 2024 highlights the challenging conditions faced by the tertiary industry in Japan, raising concerns about the overall economic outlook for the country. Analysts will be closely monitoring the developments in the coming months to assess the potential impacts on Japan’s economy and financial markets.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com