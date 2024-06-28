Japan’s Consumer Price Index (CPI) for Tokyo, excluding food and energy, exhibited no change for the second consecutive month, according to the latest data released on June 27, 2024. The CPI remained stable with a reading of 0.0% for the month of June, mirroring May’s figures.This stagnation indicates that, when excluding the often volatile sectors of food and energy, prices within the Tokyo metropolitan area have neither increased nor decreased over the past two months. The unchanged indicator points to a potentially underlying stability or a pause in inflationary pressures within these specific areas of the economy.Analysts and policymakers will likely delve into these figures, considering broader economic implications and whether such stability is a signal of a deeper trend or merely a temporary pause. Given Japan’s well-known deflationary challenges and efforts to stimulate economic growth, these data points hold significant weight for future monetary policy decisions.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com