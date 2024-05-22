Japan’s trade balance has taken a drastic turn, moving from a surplus in March to a significant deficit in April 2024. According to the latest data updated on May 21, 2024, the trade balance transitioned from 366.5 billion yen in March 2024 to -462.5 billion yen in April 2024.This substantial change marks a pivotal moment for Japan’s economy, which had previously enjoyed a trade surplus. Analysts are now keenly examining the underlying causes of this shift, ranging from fluctuations in global demand to potential changes in import-export dynamics. Policymakers will likely face increased pressure to address these variations and mitigate any long-term economic impact.The new figures underscore the volatility inherent in international trade and the importance of strategic economic planning to adapt to sudden changes. Eyes are now on the upcoming months’ data to see if this trend continues or if Japan can regain its trade surplus status.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com