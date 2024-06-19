Japan’s trade balance has taken an alarming turn for the worse in May 2024, as newly released data shows a substantial increase in the deficit. According to the latest figures updated on 18 June 2024, the trade balance has reached a deficit of -1221.3 billion yen. This marks a drastic rise from the previous month’s deficit of -465.6 billion yen recorded in April 2024.The sharp deterioration in the trade balance could potentially raise concerns about the health of Japan’s economy, as it indicates a significant increase in the gap between imports and exports. Economic analysts will be closely watching the factors contributing to this shift, including changes in global demand, currency fluctuations, and domestic economic policies.The data, reflecting a nearly threefold increase in the trade deficit within just one month, underscores the challenges faced by Japan in maintaining economic stability amidst a dynamic global market. As stakeholders digest these developments, the focus will likely turn to potential policy responses and strategies to mitigate the impact on Japan’s economic outlook.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com