Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) announced the top-line results on Thursday from their Phase 2b clinical trial, which assessed both the efficacy and safety of suvecaltamide—a highly selective, state-dependent modulator of T-type calcium channels—in adult patients suffering from essential tremor (ET).The trial results indicated that suvecaltamide did not achieve statistical significance at the 30mg dosage compared to placebo on the primary endpoint, which was measured by the change from baseline to week 12 on the Essential Tremor Rating Assessment Scale (TETRAS) modified composite outcome score. Similarly, no statistical significance was observed on the key secondary endpoint, evaluated using the Clinical Global Impression-Severity (CGI-S) scale.Despite the lack of statistical significance, there were numerical improvements observed in both the primary and key secondary endpoints at the 30mg dosage compared to placebo. Interestingly, the improvement noted in the placebo group from baseline to week 12 surpassed the company's expectations and was higher than the responses observed in the placebo group during the prior T-CALM trial of suvecaltamide.Importantly, suvecaltamide demonstrated a good safety profile and was well tolerated among participants. The comprehensive safety profile was consistent with previous studies and no new safety concerns were identified.