Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (JAZZ) unveiled long-term follow-up results, spotlighting the pioneering overall survival (OS) data from the Phase 2b HERIZON-BTC-01 clinical trial of zanidatamab. This study focuses on patients with previously treated, unresectable, locally advanced, or metastatic HER2-positive biliary tract cancer (BTC).According to the company's report, zanidatamab achieved a median OS of 15.5 months in patients with centrally confirmed immunohistochemistry (IHC) 2+ or 3+ tumors. For patients with IHC 3+ tumors, the median OS extended to 18.1 months.Significantly, the median duration of response (DoR)—a key secondary endpoint of the trial—increased by roughly two months to 14.9 months compared to earlier findings. In the latest data cut, zanidatamab presented a median estimated OS of 15.5 months across all patients with HER2+ BTC. This figure rose to 18.1 months for patients with IHC 3+ tumors and was recorded at 5.2 months for those with IHC 2+ tumors. These results underscore the clinically meaningful benefits of sustained and durable responses with ongoing zanidatamab treatment.