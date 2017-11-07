JBS: Company Expects A R$ 2.3 Billion Negative Impact In Q3 Earnings

Brazilian meat-packer JBS’ third quarter results are expected to have a negative impact of R$ 2.3 billion (US$ 700 million), reflecting the company’s decision to join a tax renegotiation program in Brazil.

The firm will repay the Brazilian government around R$ 4.2 billion (US$ 1.28 billion) in taxes. Part of that amount will be paid upfront and with tax credits. According to JBS, it will save R$ 1.1 billion (US$ 330 million) by joining the program.

The company said in a statement that it will pay 20% of the total gross amount in monthly installments until December 2017, totaling R$1.1 billion, and that R$ 1.6 billion, will be paid using tax credits. The remaining R$ 1.5 billion will be settled in 145 consecutive monthly installments, starting January 2018.

“Installment amounts include an 80% reduction in default interest, 50% in default fines and 100% in legal charges and will be adjusted by the SELIC rate,” said JBS in a statement.

