JBS: Company Invests R$ 18 Million In Expanding Jerked Beef Production

Brazilian meatpacker JBS inaugurated new facilities of its unit in Santana de Parna?ba, in the state of S?o Paulo, which manufactures jerked and dried beef. The investment totaled R$ 18 million (US$ 5.47 million) and, with the expansion, the unit’s production capacity will increase from 1,000 tons to 1,600 tons per month.

The plant went through modernization of the boning, salting, drying and waste treatment steps and had its structure expanded to house new machines, optimize procedures, and increase production.

Acquired by JBS in 2013, the Santana de Parna?ba plant works with 230 employees. The production serves the domestic market – producing jerked and dried beef for the Friboi brands and large retail chains’ brands.

