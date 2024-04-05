JBT Corporation, a premier technology service provider to the food and beverage sector, has disclosed plans for a takeover bid aimed at Marel hf. The company has confirmed that a binding agreement detailing terms of the offer and other significant elements, including governance, social, and operational aspects related to the proposed JBT-Marel merger, has been enacted.Marel’s shareholders, contingent upon a proration feature, will be offered a choice between receiving 3.60 euros per share in cash, 0.0407 shares of JBT common stock, or a distinctive blend of both cash and JBT shares. The latter is composed of 1.26 euros and 0.0265 shares of JBT common stock for each share of Marel.Approximately 65% of the estimated consideration mix will be in stock and the remainder in cash. This will equate to Marel shareholders receiving 950 million euros in total and holding nearly a 38% stake in the merged company.The proposed deal has received approval from the directors’ boards of both companies. Eyrir Invest hf., which owns around 25% of Marel, has unconditionally agreed to the offer regarding all its shares in Marel.Barring any unforeseen complications with the FSA’s ultimate approval, JBT plans to commence the offer in May 2024. The transaction’s closure is anticipated by the end of that same year, pending regulatory approval and required shareholder agreements.JBT plans to keep the combined company listed on the New York Stock Exchange and will also apply for a secondary listing of a portion of its common stock on Nasdaq Iceland.In the merged organization, Brian Deck will act as the CEO, and Arni Sigurdsson will be appointed its President. Alan Feldman will serve as Chairman.JBT’s strategy regarding the cash component of the deal includes partially using existing cash reserves alongside a fully guaranteed 1.9 billion euros bridge financing facility courtesy of Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com