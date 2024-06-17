JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (JELD) has announced that Samantha Stoddard, the current CFO of JELD-WEN North America and head of global financial planning and analysis, will succeed Julie Albrecht as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective July 1, 2024.Albrecht will step down from her role on June 30 but will remain in an advisory capacity for a period to ensure a smooth and successful transition.”Samantha is a proven leader at JELD-WEN, having spent the last four years enhancing the North America finance team and supporting our largest business segment. She has brought significant insight and expertise to our ongoing transformation efforts,” said CEO William J. Christensen. “With her deep knowledge of our business, as well as her trusted partnership, Samantha is poised to deliver results as we streamline our global operations and create value for all stakeholders.”Stoddard joined JELD-WEN in 2020 as Vice President of Finance for North America operations. Before joining JELD-WEN, she served as CFO for the personal protection equipment business unit at Honeywell.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com