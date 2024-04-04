JetBlue recently announced that it has increased its coverage to Paris with the commencement of flights from Boston. The inaugural flight took off from Boston Logan International Airport this Wednesday.The newly established connection between Boston and Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport is a significant addition to JetBlue’s transatlantic suite. It follows the successful introduction of flights from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport to Paris during last summer. Furthermore, it enhances JetBlue’s service from its main focus in Boston. The airline currently provides daily flights to London and Amsterdam, and recently launched a seasonal service to Dublin from Boston.Moreover, JetBlue is set to expand its coverage further by initiating a second daily service from New York’s JFK to Paris. This new service is slated to begin on June 20th.In recognition of its new route to Paris, JetBlue has lowered rates for U.S travelers starting at $599 return for the core flights. Additionally, tickets for the premium JetBlue Mint experience are available from $2,499. French travelers are not left out as they can enjoy special initial roundtrip rates, starting from 499 euros or $549 for the core and 1,999 euros, or $2,199 for the Mint category. These offers can be accessed via the JetBlue website.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com