Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) announced on Tuesday positive outcomes from a second interim analysis of the Phase 3 CARTITUDE-4 study. This study evaluates Carvykti in comparison to standard therapies for patients with relapsed or lenalidomide-refractory multiple myeloma after one prior line of therapy.The interim analysis results demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in overall survival (OS) for patients treated with Carvykti over those receiving standard therapies. Additionally, the safety data aligned with the existing approved label, according to the company's statement.