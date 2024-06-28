Janssen-Cilag International NV, a subsidiary of Johnson & Johnson Co. (JNJ), has announced that the European Commission has approved a Type II variation for Rybrevant to be used in combination with chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of adult patients with advanced non-small cell lung cancer who have epidermal growth factor receptor exon 20 insertion mutations.This approval was granted based on data from the Phase 3 Papillon study, which showed that combining Rybrevant with chemotherapy reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 60% compared to chemotherapy alone.As a result of this approval, Rybrevant’s conditional marketing authorization has now been upgraded to a standard marketing authorization.Currently, Johnson & Johnson’s stock is trading at $146.20, reflecting a 0.27% increase on the New York Stock Exchange.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com