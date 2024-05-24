John Wood Group Plc (WDGJF.PK, WG.L), an engineering and consulting firm, has declined a third cash offer from Dar Al-Handasah Consultants Shair and Partners Holdings Ltd. The proposed 220 pence per share, according to Wood, still undervalues the company’s worth and future potential.The latest offer reflects a 3.8% increase from the previous bid of 212 pence per share on May 14, 2024, which itself was a 3.4% rise from the initial offer of 205 pence per share on April 30, 2024.Under U.K. regulations, Sidara must, by 5:00 p.m. on June 5, 2024, either announce a firm intention to make an offer for Wood or state that it does not intend to make an offer. The deadline can be extended with the approval of the regulatory Panel.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com