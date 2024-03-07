Pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) has confirmed the successful acquisition of clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, Ambrx Biopharma, on Thursday. This all-cash merger deal is valued at approximately $2.0 billion, or $1.9 billion after accounting for the estimated cash acquired.The deal is set to be recorded as a business combination. Ambrx Biopharma specializes in proprietary synthetic biology technology platform to create and develop antibody drug conjugates, or ADCs. This acquisition will enable Johnson & Johnson to further its endeavors in the conception, development, and commercialization of targeted oncology therapies.Ambrx’s unique ADC technology combines the benefits of highly specific targeting monoclonal antibodies securely linked to a potent chemotherapeutic payload. This method allows for the precise and efficient eradication of cancer cells without the typical side effects commonly associated with chemotherapy.Yusri Elsayed, the Global Therapeutic Area Head of Oncology at University of Johnson & Johnson Innovative Medicine, expressed anticipation over the continued development of ARX517. Elsayed suggested that this development represents a potentially first- and highest-rated PSMA-targeting ADC for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The acquisition sets the stage, according to him, for advancing next generation ADCs with the goal of delivering differentiated solid tumor therapies that improve the quality of life for patients.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com