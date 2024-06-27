JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) has announced that it has reviewed the Federal Reserve’s 2024 stress test results, particularly focusing on the Federal Reserve’s projections for Other Comprehensive Income (OCI). According to the company’s evaluation, the anticipated benefits in OCI seem to be excessively large.If JPMorgan’s analysis holds true, it would imply that the stress losses would be marginally higher than those indicated by the Federal Reserve.As of March 31, 2024, JPMorgan reported a Standardized Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio of 15.0%, compared to the current regulatory requirement of 11.9%. This margin translates to approximately $54 billion in excess capital.The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com