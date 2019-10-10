Open interest in JPY futures markets shrunk by just 897 contracts on Wednesday according to preliminary data from CME Group. Volume followed suit and went down by more than 36K contracts. USD/JPY could attempt a test of the mid-106.00s The weekly up move in USD/JPY looks firm for the time being. However, the recent negative […] The post JPY Futures: near term rebound likely appeared first on Forex Crunch.
